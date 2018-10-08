Broadcasting Authority to begin accepting complaints on offensive content

Very soon, the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) will begin taking in complaints from the public on offensive content that is broadcast on television, radio and cable, according to the entity’s Chairman, Leslie Sobers, who said that attention will also be given to the far-flung areas.

This citizen monitoring, he said, will complement the active monitoring that is currently being done by GNBA staff. In the monitoring room located at its Lamaha Street office, the staff sit and listen or watch various programmes and flag violations which include obscene language in songs and audiovisual content during prime time hours…..