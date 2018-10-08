Continuous training of cops key to tackling domestic violence -Ramjattan

There is a need for continuous training sessions for police officers on how to deal with domestic violence cases, to fill the gap in their formal police training, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan says.

“Policemen again are law enforcement officers and are trained for that. Now, we will have to expand this thing and that is what we are trying to do…There is lots of training going on especially with the women police [on] how to deal with these domestic violence cases. We have men too who are involved in the programme,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News recently.

The police force has had multiple sessions of training in the past from a variety of persons on handling domestic violence cases, but complaints continue about the indifferent response from law enforcers. This has resulted in persons who have made complaints to the police, being maimed or killed by their abusers…..