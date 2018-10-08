Corentyne youth found dead with stab wounds

A 21-year-old Corentyne man was discovered dead along the Number 68 Village, Corentyne Middle Walk this morning and two persons have been arrested for questioning.

Mahendra Sooknana, a block maker of Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was found around 6 am.

Stabroek News was told by a relative that the man had visible stab wounds about his body.

According to a relative, the lad left home around 5 pm on Sunday to attend a horse racing event in a nearby village.

The police have since launched an investigation.

According to information gathered, two persons have been held for questioning.