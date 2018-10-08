Guyana News

Corentyne youth found dead with stab wounds

-two held for questioning

By Staff Editor

A 21-year-old Corentyne man was discovered dead along the Number 68 Village, Corentyne Middle Walk this morning and two persons have been arrested for questioning.

Mahendra Sooknana, a block maker of Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was found around 6 am.

Stabroek News was told by a relative that the man had visible stab wounds about his body.

Mahendra Sooknana

According to a relative, the lad left home around 5 pm on Sunday to attend a horse racing event in a nearby village.

The police have since launched an investigation.

According to information gathered, two persons have been held for questioning.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

EPA head vows ‘no compromise’ oil and gas oversight

Bom Fim man found murdered in Lethem

Continuous training of cops key to tackling domestic violence -Ramjattan

Comments

Trending