Den’s Trading employees charged for stealing $1.9M worth of batteries from customer

Three men were charged Friday for allegedly stealing over $1.9 million in used batteries.

It is alleged that between January 1 and June 6, 2018, Cleyon Nedd, 34, Henry Green, 24 and Collin Carl, 21, at Broad Street, Charlestown, stole 12 and a half tonnes of used batteries, valued $1,925,000 from Emily Nedd.

The three men, who appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them…..