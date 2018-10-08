Essequibo pensioner shot farmer he mistook for ‘acouri’ -police 

A 66-year-old farmer of Queenstown, Essequibo is currently in police custody, accused of shooting another farmer whom he allegedly thought was an ‘acouri’.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 5:30am on Saturday at the Queenstown backlands. Lynden Smith, 54, a farmer of Lot 57 Queenstown, Essequibo, was tending to his farm when he was shot, allegedly by the pensioner who lives at Mocha, Queenstown.

Investigations revealed that as Smith was tending to his farm, he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation on his body. Upon checking, he realised he was shot and fell to the ground and heard the words “me miss the acouri” (a wild animal) uttered by the suspect, police said…..