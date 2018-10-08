G/town chamber execs meet top cop

Executives of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GGCI) last Monday, met with new Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, and discussed matters of public security that are currently affecting private sector operations.

According to a press statement from the GCCI, a broad range of issues were discussed including institutional relationship strengthening between the Chamber and the Guyana Police Force (GPF). “The team from the GCCI was well-received by the Commissioner of Police and both parties expressed optimism at this being a step in the right direction for an improved working relationship between the GCCI and GPF,” the statement said.

The GCCI team was led by President Deodat Indar, who was accompanied by Junior Vice-President, Timothy Tucker; Chairman of the Security and Governance Committee, Gerry Gouveia Jnr; Executive Director, Richard Rambarran; and others.