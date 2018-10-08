KFC donates $1M for cancer screening 

To assist poor and needy patients to get breast cancer screening, fast food giant, KFC has donated $1M to the Cancer Institute of Guyana (CIG).
According to a press statement, the donation was made in response to letters that were sent out by the CIG to corporate entities, encouraging them to sponsor breast cancer screening packages for their staff members, and poor and needy patients, who, otherwise cannot afford screening. The letters were sent out in light of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month…..
