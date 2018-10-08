Man found dead at Loo Creek

The body of an unidentified male was on Saturday morning found on the Linden/ Soesdyke highway at Loo Creek, with injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.

The discovery was made at around 7am by a passerby and police were summoned to the scene. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man sustained injuries to his head, left arm and leg. Police believe that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run as pieces of plastic fragments, suspected to be that of a vehicle light, were seen on the road next to the body.

The area in which the accident occurred is isolated and the closest community is approximately three miles away, the police said.

The body is currently at the Wismar Hospital mortuary.