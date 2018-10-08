Marijuana criminalisation a human rights violation and contrary to Green State Development Strategy, activist argues

The criminalisation of marijuana is a violation of Rastafarian human rights, activist Ras Kali told a forum on marijuana decriminalisation held by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) Friday evening.

The discussion forum was held at the Guyana Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue and its attendance was dominated by members of the Rastafarian community, who have been very vocal about the decriminalisation and legalisation of the widely used plant.

Opening the floor for discussion, IDPADA-G Chairman Vincent Alexander said that the forum was held after the issue of marijuana legalisation was raised at their last annual meeting…..