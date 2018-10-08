Guyana News

Region Six chairman threatens to ‘revoke’ seats of absentee APNU+AFC councilors

By Staff Writer
David Armogan

Some APNU+AFC regional councillors have not been attending the statutory meetings of the Region Six council and chairman, David Armogan says their seats will be revoked if this continues.

At the last statutory meeting held last week in the Region’s boardroom, Armogan pointed out that only four councillors were present to represent the government. He then called for the councillors who have been absenting themselves to resign or their seats will be revoked at the next statutory meeting. The Region has a total of nine APNU+AFC councillors and 19 PPP/C councillors…..

