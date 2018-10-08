Guyana News

Security report warns of bribery, corruption risk from donation-seeking cops

By Staff Writer

The practice by some police ranks to reach out to the community and local businesses for donations, is an approach that is “fraught with the unintended potential for bribery and corruption to occur,” according to the security sector reform report.

The report, a section of which was seen by Stabroek News, acknowledged that the police appear to struggle balancing resources against priorities but frowned upon the practice of seeking outside financial help despite its “laudable intentions.” The report was handed over to President David Granger on January 18th this year by British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe. It has not been made public…..

