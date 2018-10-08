Teen remains hospitalised

-family in need of further assistance

Venisha Sukhnandan, the 17-year-old girl who was struck by a car at Ogle three weeks ago in an accident which resulted in the death of her brother, remains hospitalised but has made significant progress in her recovery.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, the girl’s mother, Radica Narine, related that her daughter was still admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), but has made significant progress and is expected to be discharged soon.

“She’s coming around. She’s still in the hospital but now she’s conscious and talking and what’s not. The doctors said that she got a broken arm, foot, and something wrong with her hips. She’s coming around but she can’t move around yet and they said that she might get discharged soon,” Narine explained…..