Guyana News

Voir dire in Troy Thomas extradition case continues

By Staff Writer
Troy Thomas

The voir dire in the trial of fugitive murder accused, Troy Thomas, continued last Thursday before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, murdered Keith Frank in the United States on December 11, 2011.

Months ago, a voir dire was ordered after the accused man’s attorneys challenged the ability of witnesses to identify the accused…..

