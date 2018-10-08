Zeelugt man granted bail on wounding charge, after dispute over money

A carpenter was on Friday granted $40,000 bail on a charge of felonious wounding, after appearing at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Ricky Lall, 36, of Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool on a charge which alleges that on 24 September, 2018, he wounded Lakeram Mannick with the intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the facts presented by the prosecution, the two men had a misunderstanding on the day in question, which resulted in Lall pulling out a knife and stabbing Mannick in the arm…..