10% wages hike offered to teachers for 2016, 8% for 2018

Following a second intervention by President David Granger, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is considering whether to abandon the arbitration process and accept a new offer for wage increases from the Ministry of Education (MoE), including a 10% hike for 2016 and an 8% hike for the current year.

Almost one year after he first intervened in the negotiations between the GTU and the MoE, Granger yesterday convened a meeting between the two parties at State House during which they reached “common ground.”

“We have reached a broad area in which, I would say, that there is common ground. I don’t want to call it an agreement but we have reached common ground and I think the people of Guyana could look forward to an amicable resolution within days. It is a forward-looking agreement,” the President said in an interview with the Ministry of the Presidency’s Press and Publicity Unit…..