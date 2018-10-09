Guyana News

10% wages hike offered to teachers for 2016, 8% for 2018

President David Granger with Ministry of Education officials (at left) during the meeting with executive members of the Guyana Teachers’ Union at State House yesterday morning. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Following a second intervention by President David Granger, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is considering whether to abandon the arbitration process and accept a new offer for wage increases from the Ministry of Education (MoE), including a 10% hike for 2016 and an 8% hike for the current year.

Almost one year after he first intervened in the negotiations between the GTU and the MoE, Granger yesterday convened a meeting between the two parties at State House during which they reached “common ground.”

“We have reached a broad area in which, I would say, that there is common ground. I don’t want to call it an agreement but we have reached common ground and I think the people of Guyana could look forward to an amicable resolution within days. It is a forward-looking agreement,” the President said in an interview with the Ministry of the Presidency’s Press and Publicity Unit…..

