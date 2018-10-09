Guyana News

Accused ganja trafficker tried to buy way out of charge -court hears

By Staff Writer
Christopher Gonsalves

An accused drug trafficker, who police say attempted to bribe a rank in order to escape a charge, is now a remanded prisoner.

Christopher Gonsalves, 27, faced two charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that Gonsalves had 530 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on October 3rd, 2018, at Albouystown, Georgetown…..

