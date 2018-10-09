Guyana News

Body found at Loo Creek identified as Bagotville man

By Staff Writer

The man who was found dead on Sunday morning at Loo Creek, on the Linden/ Soesdyke highway, and whose body bore injuries consistent with a vehicular accident, was yesterday identified by his mother.

Police Spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday related that the man’s mother, Esther Pierre, identified him as Osafo Glasgow, called ‘Safo’, 41, of 94 Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

The woman informed police that her son was mentally challenged and suffered from epilepsy…..

