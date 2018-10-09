City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

Garbage contractors Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management Inc say they may be forced to consider pulling their services once again from Georgetown as City Hall has racked up another debt totalling nearly $150 million between the two companies.

The disclosure was made yesterday at the Haags Bosch Landfill by both General Manager of Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Service Kalesh Puran and Chief Executive Officer of Cevons Waste Management Morse Archer.

After a site visit at the landfill, which the two companies are managing through a joint venture, Puran revealed that his company is currently owed approximately $73 million for June until the present date, while Archer stated that his company is currently owed $75 million from May…..