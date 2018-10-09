Cops seeking advice on possible charges against senior cop over Boerasirie Bridge fatality

The police are currently seeking legal advice on possible charges stemming from the almost one-month-old fatal accident that resulted in the death of 64-year-old cyclist Conrad Alleyne, who was struck by a vehicle driven by a senior police officer along the Boerasirie Bridge, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) Public Road.

Contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday, Divisional Commander Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that the police have since wrapped up their investigation and the file has been sent for legal advice.

The accident occurred around 7.20 pm on September 12th, while Alleyne, of 33 Hague, WCD was riding his bicycle over the bridge…..