Guyana News

Fraudster fined for playing doctor

By Staff Writer
Prem Chand

Prem Chand, who admitted to trying to bilk a man of $100,000 by pretending to be both a doctor as well as a patient in need of heart surgery, was yesterday fined $100,000 for the crime.

Chand, 43, faced a charge of attempting to commit a felony when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

He admitted that on October 4th, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, he attempted to commit a felony, to wit, simple larceny, by pretending to be Dr Mahendra Carpen in order to obtain $100,000 from Frank Sanichara…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

10% wages hike offered to teachers for 2016, 8% for 2018

By

Corentyne block maker stabbed to death after row with drinking buddy

By
City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

Comments

Trending