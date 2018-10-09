Fraudster fined for playing doctor

Prem Chand, who admitted to trying to bilk a man of $100,000 by pretending to be both a doctor as well as a patient in need of heart surgery, was yesterday fined $100,000 for the crime.

Chand, 43, faced a charge of attempting to commit a felony when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

He admitted that on October 4th, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, he attempted to commit a felony, to wit, simple larceny, by pretending to be Dr Mahendra Carpen in order to obtain $100,000 from Frank Sanichara…..