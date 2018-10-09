Gov’t cultural advisor to issue counter-statement to cops in cybercrime probe

Cultural Policy Advisor Ruel Johnson, who is now the subject of a police investigation over comments made on Facebook about accused pedophile teacher Coen Jackson and his fiancée Tiffany Humphrey, has met with the police.

Johnson yesterday told Stabroek News that he met with a detective, who clarified the allegations. He added that he has since committed to providing a full statement in response to the allegations by both Jackson and Humphrey.

“I will not go into detail except to say that the various points raised in the complaint range from the ludicrous to being easily refutable. What I find interesting is that a complaint that claims I am seeking to somehow sway a potential jury pool for Mr. Jackson’s trial was itself leaked to the press even before I had a chance to speak to the police. That appears to me to be a desperate strategy to discredit someone who Mr. Jackson himself admits is a witness in a case in which he is charged for several crimes under the Sexual Offences Act,” he told this newspaper…..