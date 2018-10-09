GTT has capacity to support Digicel customers until connectivity issues resolved -Nedd

Following the recent service disruptions experienced by Digicel’s data subscribers, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday said it has the capacity to support the affected users on the rival network until the situation is resolved.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT Justin Nedd made the disclosure during a press conference at the Herdmanston Lodge yesterday morning. It came days after local news site Demerara Waves reported that regulators in Suriname reportedly shut down an illegal microwave link between Digicel Guyana and its counterpart in the Dutch-speaking country, which had resulted in the disruption of data service for Digicel users.

Though data users on Friday would have received a text message from Digicel acknowledging the service interruption, the company has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation…..