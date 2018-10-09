Guyana News

Handyman gets 13 years for murder attempt

By Staff Writer
Quincy Henry

Handyman Quincy Henry, called ‘Fix It,’ who admitted to attempted murder, was yesterday handed a 13-year sentence by Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown.

Henry pleaded guilty last month to the attempted to murder of Troy Hughes Bacchus, called ‘Fletcher’ on September 20th, 2015.

His sentencing was deferred for a probation report, which was presented yesterday…..

