Hotel entertainment coordinator charged with the alleged rape of female guests

(Jamaica Gleaner) Detectives attached to the St James Criminal Investigations Branch have charged the entertainment coordinator who allegedly raped two female visitors at the RIU hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

Twenty-four-year-old Demar Dowe Scott, otherwise called ‘Ninja’, of Comfort district in Manchester, is charged with illegal possession of firearm, two counts of assault with intent to rob, two counts of rape, and two counts of grievous sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court tomorrow.

Reports are that at around 11:15pm on September 27, Scott forcibly entered the hotel room of the two American women, and brandished a firearm before sexually assaulting them.

It is further reported that one of the women disarmed him and shot him before he escaped.

Following investigations, Scott was arrested and subsequently charged.