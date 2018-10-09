Major progress seen in management of Haags Bosch dumpsite -supervisor

Waste Solutions Landfill Inc. has made significant progress in its upgrading the Haags Bosch dumpsite into a landfill, according to Ministry of Communities Site Supervisor Lloyd Stanton, who says that a new space-saving method of storing the waste has been adopted.

Haags Bosch is being managed by the company, which is a joint partnership between Cevons Waste Management Inc and Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc., under a one year contract.

During a media tour of the current operations yesterday, hosted by the principals of Waste Solutions Landfill Inc., site manager Hubert Urling explained that they have been getting the job done under the government’s supervision since they took over the management of the site in April of this year…..