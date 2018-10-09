Ministry signals decriminalising of attempted suicide, defamation

With a review of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act expected to result in the decriminalisation of some offences, the Ministry of Legal Affairs has signaled that attempted suicide, criminal defamation and vagrancy could be struck out as offences under the law.

Under a US$87,440 contract, international legal consultant Peter Pursglove, S.C, has been retained to review the law and to recommend amendments.

After Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams and his team met with Pursglove yesterday, the ministry said in a statement that it is envisaged that the proposed amendments would include the decriminalisation of some current offences and the recommendation of alternatives to imprisonment in respect of certain summary offences, particularly those of a minor and non-violent nature…..