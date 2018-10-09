Guyana News

Pacesetters edge Nets in GABA league

By Staff Writer

Pacesetters defeated Nets 89-85 in their division one clash, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships continued Sunday at the Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets.

Michael Turner top scored for the victors with 18 points while Dave Causway and Nathan Saul followed with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Jermaine Hamilton was next on the scorer’s sheet with 10 points, while the trident of Travis Williams, Jaleel Duke and Tarik Cave added nine, nine and eight points respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

International petition to indict Venezuela’s dictator should be joined by more countries — and it probably will

International petition to indict Venezuela’s dictator should be joined by more countries — and it probably will

By
Hotel entertainment coordinator charged with the alleged rape of female guests

Hotel entertainment coordinator charged with the alleged rape of female guests

Journalists participate in juvenile justice sensitisation session

Journalists participate in juvenile justice sensitisation session

Comments

Trending