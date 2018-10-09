Pacesetters edge Nets in GABA league

Pacesetters defeated Nets 89-85 in their division one clash, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships continued Sunday at the Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets.

Michael Turner top scored for the victors with 18 points while Dave Causway and Nathan Saul followed with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Jermaine Hamilton was next on the scorer’s sheet with 10 points, while the trident of Travis Williams, Jaleel Duke and Tarik Cave added nine, nine and eight points respectively…..