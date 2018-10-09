Pedestrian dead, biker critical after Princes St accident

A motorcyclist is currently fighting for his life in a city hospital after he was injured in an accident at the junction of Princes and John streets, Georgetown, where he is reported to have fatally struck a 60-year-old pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Glasgow, 24, a resident of Lot 49 Recht door Zee, West Bank Demerara, is currently warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as critical.

Orin Roberts, a father of one of Lot 23 John and Norton streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, who was struck by Glasgow, was also taken to the hospital after the accident. Roberts, who sustained severe head injuries and a broken left leg, was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the hospital. He succumbed around 10 pm while receiving medical attention…..