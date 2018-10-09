Prison Service paying for info on warders colluding with inmates

In a bid to stem the continued flow of contraband into the prison system, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is now offering monetary incentives to its members for information that can lead to the detection of possible collusion between ranks and inmates.

This was announced yesterday by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, who said that the incentives range from $15,000 to $25,000.

Samuels said the aim of the initiative, which is being done with the support of the Ministry of Public Security, is to stamp out corruption and specifically the smuggling of contraband items into the prisons…..