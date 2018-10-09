Prosecution closes case in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

The prosecution last Friday closed its case against Matthew Munroe, the man accused of murdering teacher Kescia Branche.

Munroe was charged in December with murdering Branche, a teacher, on November 7th at Georgetown.

When the preliminary inquiry into the charge continued last Friday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, the prosecution closed its case. The defence is set to make submissions in response tomorrow.

Branche was found badly injured on the morning of November 5th, 2017, along Cemetery Road. She succumbed to her injuries two days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital.