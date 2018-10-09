Guyana News

Prosecution closes case in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

-defence set to respond

By Staff Writer
Matthew Munroe

The prosecution last Friday closed its case against Matthew Munroe, the man accused of murdering teacher Kescia Branche.

Munroe was charged in December with murdering Branche, a teacher, on November 7th at Georgetown.

Kescia Branche

When the preliminary inquiry into the charge continued last Friday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, the prosecution closed its case. The defence is set to make submissions in response tomorrow.

Branche was found badly injured on the morning of November 5th, 2017, along Cemetery Road. She succumbed to her injuries two days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital. 

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

10% wages hike offered to teachers for 2016, 8% for 2018

By

Corentyne block maker stabbed to death after row with drinking buddy

By
City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

City Hall racks up almost $150M in new debt to garbage contractors

Comments

Trending