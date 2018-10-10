130 guns issued to Indigenous communities in Region Seven

A total of 130 guns were issued to residents of 12 villages in Region Seven (Cuyuni/ Mazaruni) last Friday by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.

According to a Department of Public Information report, Ramjattan described the distribution, which took place at the Kamarang Sports Complex, as historic, while claiming that no government had made firearms and licences available to Indigenous communities before.

It was also the first time that, as minister, he signed off on as many licences at once, he also said…..