Armed bandits cart off $7M during Black Bush robbery

A group of six men, all armed with guns, pounced on a family at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder on Monday evening, and carted off $7 million in cash and a small quantity of jewellery.

During the robbery, the men physically assaulted the woman, Rajkumari Hemchand, also known as ‘Pamela,’ and her 24-year-old son, while demanding that they hand over the money.

Regarding the amount of cash taken from the pre-mises, Hemchand explain-ed that her overseas-based brother is presently in Guyana to open a gas station. As a result, last Friday she withdrew $7 million from the bank for him to take to Georgetown yesterday to purchase items to commence operations…..