Bids were yesterday opened for the procurement of seven new vehicles, including five new Toyota Land Cruisers, for the Office of the Elections Commission.

Multi-million dollar bids for the supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for Region Nine’s (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) Regional Democratic Council were also opened.

The bids were opened in the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board boardroom at the Ministry of Finance at Main and Urquhart streets.