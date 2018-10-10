DPP’s Chambers orders more thorough probe into fatal accident involving drunken senior cop

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed the police to conduct further investigations into last month’s fatal accident in which Conrad Alleyne, 64, lost his life after he was allegedly struck down by a senior member of the Guyana Police Force.

This is according to a reliable source, who told Stabroek News that the police file was received by the DPP’s Chambers earlier this week as a priority case.

The source said it was reviewed by state counsel and it was realised that the police had not conducted a thorough probe and further work needed to be done…..