Former Jr Chess Champion Ron Motilall admitted to local bar

By Staff Writer
Attorney Ron Motilall

Guyana’s former junior chess champion Ron Motilall was on Monday admitted to the local bar.

Motilall was presented with the Legal Education Certificate from the Council of Legal Education at its annual graduation ceremony, held Saturday last, in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.

Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln heard and granted the petition for admission, which was presented by attorney Roopnarine Satram…..

