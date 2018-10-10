Masked bandits brutalise Grove vendor in robbery attempt

The police in ‘A’ Division are currently on the hunt for two men who allegedly attacked and injured a vendor during an attempted robbery early yesterday morning at Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The attack, which was carried out by masked bandits, took place around 2.20 am yesterday and resulted in Afeez Yacoob, 44, a vendor of Belle West Village, Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara, sustaining a blow to his head.

Stabroek News was told that Yacoob, who plies his trade at Post Office Street, Grove, in a motor canter, GGG 8847, was asleep in the tray of the vehicle when two masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, pounced on him…..