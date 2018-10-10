Miners issued cease orders, removed

An enforcement operation underway in Mahdia to address mining safety has resulted in cease work orders being issued and the removal of some operators, according to the Natural Resources Ministry.

Just over a week ago, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman ordered an immediate enforcement operation in the wake of the death of a miner in a pit cave-in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, Trotman visited Mahdia and received updates on the ongoing enforcement operation…..