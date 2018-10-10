Nigg mother of two dies after road accident

A woman lost her life this morning along the Nigg Public Road, in Berbice, this morning, after she was struck by a motorcyclist.

Dead is Gaitrie Armogan, 49, Of Lot 180 Second Street, Nigg New Housing Scheme, Corentyne.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am.

Armogan had left home to head to a shop along the public road. She was returning home with her purchases when the accident occurred.

Stabroek News saw surveillance camera footage which showed that the motorcyclist, who was riding CH 2690, slammed into the woman while she suddenly attempted to cross the road.

The woman, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital, sustained major head injuries, this publication was told.

The motorcyclist, Arvin Ramnarace, 20, of Lot 105 Chesney Housing Scheme, has since been transferred from the Port Mourant Hospital to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

According to information gathered, he is said to be in a stable condition but is bleeding from through nose. The police have launched an investigation.

Armogan is survived by her husband and two sons, who are ages 12 and 24.