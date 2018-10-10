No bail for Agricola man accused of punching woman, snatching purse

An Agricola man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with punching a woman and snatching her purse.

Michael Young, 31, of Titus Street, Agricola, was read the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on October 5th, at Houston, East Bank Demerara, Young robbed Saura Simon of a purse, valued $10,000, and $20,000 in cash, and at the time of, immediately before or after the said robbery, used personal violence on Simon…..