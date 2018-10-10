Guyana News

Town Clerk rejects mismanagement accusations

By Staff Writer
Royston King

Town Clerk Royston King yesterday rejected accusations that he has mismanaged the finances of the municipality, while claiming that the council’s meagre revenue base makes it impossible.

“To begin with, the City Council’s finances [are] managed by the City Treasurer. I don’t manage the council finances. And the second thing is that we don’t have that money to mismanage. How we are going to mismanage if we don’t have it, the money?” King said in an interview with HGPTV’s Travis Chase that was broadcast live on Facebook yesterday morning.

King, who had been maintaining his silence since the start of ongoing Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the management and administration of City Hall, used the interview to address allegations raised so far at public hearings…..

