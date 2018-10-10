Woman, 70, shot, robbed after bank visit

A 70-year-old woman was shot and robbed yesterday afternoon after she was attacked by two bandits at Laluni Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, shortly after visiting a city bank.

Stabroek News was informed that Thelma Nicholas was shot once to her right arm by her attackers, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and her cell phone.

She is presently a patient in a city hospital, where her condition is listed as stable.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed the shooting, which occurred around 1.15 pm.

He said the police are currently in pursuit of the two perpetrators.

The police, in a statement, said that inquiries disclosed that earlier yesterday, Nicholas and her husband visited a city bank, where she withdrew a sum of cash.

The couple, who were driving, subsequently left and made several stops before they proceeded to a location in Queenstown in order to purchase water.

The police added that Nicholas’ husband subsequently went into the facility and the bandits rode up on a motorcycle. The pillion rider then dismounted the motorcycle and held onto Nicholas bag with the valuables.

However, she reportedly resisted the man, who whipped out his firearm and shot her before escaping.

The police were summoned and an investigation is ongoing.