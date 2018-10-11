Child rape accused freed after jury deadlocked

A young man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl yesterday walked out of a court a free man after a jury was unable to arrive at verdicts for the two charges laid against him.

The 12-member mixed jury was evenly split on the charges that Joel Patterson sexually penetrated the child on two occasions, sometime between September 1st and November 14th of 2016.

After deliberating for almost five hours, the jury emerged and indicated the deadlock through its forewoman…..