Cops aprenden Español

Spanish has been added to the police training curriculum in order to prepare members of the force to better offer service and protection to the growing number of Spanish-speaking migrants in Guyana.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the initiative, which started in July of this year, is being taught by lecturers from both Guyana and overseas at the three police colleges, which are located in Georgetown, Berbice and Essequibo.

Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said the syllabus, which focuses on the fundamental aspects of the Spanish language, is being taught throughout the recruit training courses. It is compulsory. He also noted that it is envisaged that the Valedictorian of the next recruit graduation will deliver his/her speech in Spanish…..