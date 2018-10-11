Guyana News

Deployment of Master Trainers expected to yield better Maths results at secondary level

By Staff Writer
Two of the Master Trainers signing their contracts in the presence of colleagues, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry (at centre), Permanent Secretary Adele Clarke (seventh, from left) and GSEIP Project Coordinator Jimmy Bhojdat (third, from left). (Ministry of Education photo)

“Master Trainers” on Tuesday signed contracts to begin working with Mathematics teachers at public secondary schools across the country to improve the delivery of the subject and the performance of students.

The Ministry of Education-led initiative forms part of the World Bank-funded Guyana Education Sector Improvement Project (GSEIP).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said 29 Master Trainers will be tasked with training over 600 mathematics teachers within the 10 regions, after which the teachers will undergo a period of mentoring and coaching…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mahdia miners protest mining safety crackdown

By

Union’s concerns for joint review

Digicel sues Suriname regulator over shutdown of Guyana data link

Comments

Trending