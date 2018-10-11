Deployment of Master Trainers expected to yield better Maths results at secondary level

“Master Trainers” on Tuesday signed contracts to begin working with Mathematics teachers at public secondary schools across the country to improve the delivery of the subject and the performance of students.

The Ministry of Education-led initiative forms part of the World Bank-funded Guyana Education Sector Improvement Project (GSEIP).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said 29 Master Trainers will be tasked with training over 600 mathematics teachers within the 10 regions, after which the teachers will undergo a period of mentoring and coaching…..