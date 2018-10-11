Guyana News

Girls act as President, PM, Canadian envoy

-to mark International Day of the Girl Child

By Staff Writer
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister for the Day Delicia George, Canadian High Commissioner for the Day Sara Mohan, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee, President for the Day Renuka Persaud and President David Granger at the Ministry of the Presidency. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

In observance of International Day of the Girl Child, which will be celebrated today, an 18-year-old girl was on Tuesday given the opportunity to act as Guyana’s President.

Renuka Persaud was selected for the opportunity after winning a video competition that was organised by the High Commission of Canada.

Two other young ladies, Delicia George and Sara Mohan, were given the opportunity to act as the Prime Minister and the Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana for the day, respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mahdia miners protest mining safety crackdown

By

Union’s concerns for joint review

Digicel sues Suriname regulator over shutdown of Guyana data link

Comments

Trending