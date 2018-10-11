Girls act as President, PM, Canadian envoy

In observance of International Day of the Girl Child, which will be celebrated today, an 18-year-old girl was on Tuesday given the opportunity to act as Guyana’s President.
Renuka Persaud was selected for the opportunity after winning a video competition that was organised by the High Commission of Canada.
Two other young ladies, Delicia George and Sara Mohan, were given the opportunity to act as the Prime Minister and the Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana for the day, respectively…..
