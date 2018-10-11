Goldsmith fined after failing to deliver jewellery after payment

A goldsmith was yesterday fined after pleading guilty to taking money from a customer to make jewellery and failing to deliver.

Ganesh Rampersaud, 47, was charged with fraudulent conversion.

It was alleged that he collected the sum of US$1,000, which is equal to $211,000, from Alex Abraham, in order to make two 16-and-a-half pennyweight gold bands, and converted the money to his own use and benefit.

Rampersaud admitted to the offence when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown. He also told the court that he was sorry for his actions and added that he promised to repay Abraham.

Rampersaud was subsequently fined $100,000, with an alternative of a three-month jail sentence if he cannot pay the fine.