Inquiry underway into murder charge against hotelier in Subryanville shooting

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Erwin Bacchus, who is accused of murdering Jason De Florimonte, began yesterday with testimony from the girlfriend and a cousin of the deceased.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman is presiding over the PI, while the prosecution is being led by attorney Dexter Todd, who has been appointed special prosecutor.

Bacchus is being represented by attorney Nigel Hughes, in association with Glenn Hanoman…..