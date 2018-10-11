Letter Kenny woman beaten, robbed in home invasion

A 62-year-old Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne woman was beaten and robbed when a lone intruder pounced on her in a pre-dawn attack on Tuesday.

Jasmattie Jagdatt was up early Tuesday morning and headed outside to pick flowers for prayers. However, when she returned to her kitchen, she was choked from behind. “When them choke me, them ask me for money and them tell me say them come for kill me,” Jagdatt told Stabroek News.

She said she tried to fight back. “Me scramble pon he hand and he choke me hard. After me deh fight back, he shove me down a ground,” she added…..