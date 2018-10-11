Guyana News

Man found at Loo Creek died of injuries from vehicular accident

-autopsy suggests

By Staff Writer

An autopsy yesterday confirmed that Osafo Glasgow, the man who was discovered dead at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Sunday morning, died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.

This is according to police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, who yesterday told Stabroek News that the autopsy determined that Glasgow sustained multiple injuries, including a broken neck, which is suspected to have been caused by a heavy impact consistent with that of a vehicular accident.

There was no sign of sexual activity, he noted…..

