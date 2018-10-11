Guyana News

Nigg woman killed in road accident

By Staff Writer
Gaitrie Armogan

Gaitrie Armogan, a wife and a mother of two, is now dead after she was fatally struck by a motorcyclist yesterday morning.

At the time, Armogan, also known as ‘Deso,’ 49, of Lot 180 Second Street, Nigg New Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice, was attempting to cross the Nigg Public Road, in Berbice.

According to relatives, Armogan was to accompany a relative to the airport yesterday and as a result she left home around 7.30 am to head to a shop on the public road to purchase snacks for the trip…..

